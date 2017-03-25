Popular Topics
Cops confirm 5 armed men held up Maserati employees

Police have confirmed that five armed men held up two Maserati employees, drove off with them and dropped them off in Bassonia.

FILE: Maserati Levante. Picture: Twitter.
FILE: Maserati Levante. Picture: Twitter.
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Police have confirmed that five armed men held up two Maserati employees, drove off with them and eventually dropped them off in Bassonia.

The two luxury car workers were believed to have been on their way to pour petrol, in one of the vehicles, when they were forced into the back of the car.

Once being dropped off in the south of Johannesburg, the pair called the Bryanston dealership to inform them of the hijacking.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele said, “The workers of Maserati garage were about to drive off to pour petrol and were approached by five men who forced them into the car.”

