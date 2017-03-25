Appeal for blood donation in SA

On average, the service needs to collect about 3,000 units of blood each day to meet demand.

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is calling for donations, saying it’s currently running on just two days stock.

The organisation says a further drop in supply is likely to impact its ability to save lives.

The organisation’s Silungile Mlambo says: “We urge people every day to go back to give blood if they haven’t done so in the last two months.”

