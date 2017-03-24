Taxi sex assault victim embarks on own investigation

The woman opened a case at the Kempton Park police station but she says the case was sent to another station and the matter has not been attended to.

JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg woman who was sexually assaulted in an apparent taxi related incident, has decided to take matters into her own hands, saying she has begun her own investigation into the matter.

The woman was picked up by a white minibus taxi with three male occupants on Oxford Road in northern Johannesburg last week.

One of the men held her at gun point and forced her to perform oral sex on him.

She opened a case at the Kempton Park police station but she says the case was sent to another station and the matter has not been attended to.

She says the police have failed her.

“I actually went to this place where I waited for the taxi, stopping at businesses with cameras, asking them if I am allowed to check [their footage] out. I got the footage but, unfortunately, the quality is not that good to zoom in for the number plates.”

The police's Lungelo Dlamini has, however, cautioned against victims of crime taking the law into their own hands as there are other avenues.

“If they are not satisfied with the services given out by the station commander, they can also escalate their complaints to the provincial office.”

CERTAIN TAXI DRIVER

As more women continue to come forward with information of sexual assaults by taxi drivers, Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says police are now searching for a certain taxi driver and a vehicle.

On Thursday, the MEC held a meeting with taxi associations in Johannesburg following reports of a string of sexual assaults on women by taxi drivers.

“Guys I think it’s time that we act against these animals. I want that commitment from the police, I want that commitment from the taxi industry.”

The MEC made an appeal for assistance to find the perpetrators of sexual violence against women.

She says several women have now come forward with information and police are searching for a white Quantum minibus taxi and a certain taxi driver.

“So we’re confident that based on that information, we’ll be able to effect arrests.”

Gauteng National Taxi Alliance’s spokesperson Theo Malele says as an association, they will do their part.

“As an industry, we’ll not stop at anything up until these perpetrators are actually brought to book.”

Nkosi-Malobane says the rape survivors are now at a centre receiving medical and psychological attention.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)