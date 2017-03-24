UP distances itself from ‘Afrikaans-only’ residence
The University of Pretoria says it condemns in the strongest possible terms a private student residence which caters only for Afrikaans students.
JOHANNESBURG - The University of Pretoria (UP) says it condemns in the strongest possible terms a private student residence in the capital which caters only for Afrikaans students, saying it has no association with the institution.
De Goede Hoop Koshuis says it has the right to protect and preserve the Afrikaans language and its people.
As part of its application process, a student has to write an essay on why they believe the language and culture should be protected.
But the university's Candice Jooste says the residence is not part of Tuks.
“De Goede Hoop is a private residence that operates outside of the University of Pretoria. We’re not associated with De Goede Hoop in anyway.”
LISTEN: Why has an Afrikaans-only residence been opened in Pretoria?
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
