Uitsig woman killed by stray bullet
A bullet struck 52-year-old Norma Ruiters while sitting on her bed in her wendy house in Arum Street earlier this week.
CAPE TOWN – An Uitsig woman has been killed by a stray bullet while sitting inside her home.
A bullet struck 52-year-old Norma Ruiters while sitting on her bed in her wendy house in Arum Street earlier this week.
She suffered a head wound and died on scene.
Community leader David Van Wyk said: “We are concerned about what is happening with shootings in our communities. The biggest is that innocent people are dying because the gangsters are shooting and they don’t care what they are doing."
He says he believes the community is afraid to take a stand against the gangster, who he says has taken over the area.
More in Local
-
Massive fire breaks out in Rossburgh
-
The global tuberculosis situation
-
‘University student funding a serious concern’
-
7 arrested in Eastern Cape over taxi violence
-
Higher Education Dept commissions study into non-payment of fees
-
[LISTEN] How to successfully pass a business from generation to generation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.