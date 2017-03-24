Uitsig woman killed by stray bullet

A bullet struck 52-year-old Norma Ruiters while sitting on her bed in her wendy house in Arum Street earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN – An Uitsig woman has been killed by a stray bullet while sitting inside her home.

She suffered a head wound and died on scene.

Community leader David Van Wyk said: “We are concerned about what is happening with shootings in our communities. The biggest is that innocent people are dying because the gangsters are shooting and they don’t care what they are doing."

He says he believes the community is afraid to take a stand against the gangster, who he says has taken over the area.