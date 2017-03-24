Suspended DA councillors cleared of disciplinary charges
The councillors were suspended for allegedly failing to adhere to a party decision.
CAPE TOWN - Five Democratic Alliance (DA) councillors in the City of Cape Town, who were suspended from the caucus last year, have had their suspension set aside and cleared of any disciplinary charges.
They were suspended for allegedly failing to adhere to a party decision when they voted for Grant Twigg as the chairperson of the Kraaifontein sub-council in November.
But it's now emerged that there was no such decision.
Following the August local government election, five councillors serving on Sub-council 2 voted for Twigg to serve as chairperson, in line with what they say was a caucus decision.
This was despite an eleventh-hour instruction from the DA’s city leadership to vote for another councillor, ostensibly a directive from the party’s federal executive.
They refused and were suspended from caucus activity, while Twigg continued to serve as sub-council chairman.
Lawyer for the councillors Leon van Rensburg said on Friday an investigation has revealed that the instruction was bogus, and thus his clients did not transgress any party rules.
Councillors Carin Brynard, Marian Nieuwoudt, Xoliswa Pakela-Mapisa and Brenda Hansen have now all had their suspensions lifted, and Twigg has retained his job.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
