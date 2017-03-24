Suspect arrested in connection with Rene Roman’s death
A body was found in the suspect’s home on Tuesday and it’s been confirmed it's that of 13-year-old Rene Roman.
CAPE TOWN - Tensions ran high in Lavender Hill on Thursday following the arrest of an alleged child killer.
The suspect was arrested in Stellenbosch.
A body was found in the suspect’s home on Tuesday and it’s been confirmed it's that of 13-year-old Rene Roman.
She’d been reported missing earlier this month.
Lavender Hill community members are outraged that Roman’s alleged killer continued to live among them following her disappearance nearly two weeks ago.
The girl’s body was found under a carpet at the 50-year-old accused’s house.
Her hands and feet were bound.
At a prayer service in support of the Roman family on Thursday night, one resident expressed disbelief.
“We as the community need to stand together and it is what we just did today.”
Another resident added: “I’m telling you, we are not going to leave it here.”
On Thursday afternoon, almost a thousand angry community members tried to attack the suspect who had accompanied detectives to the crime scene.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
Govt looking to extend demerit system to include learner drivers, foreigners
-
DA to await judgment in councillor’s sexual assault case
-
Cata: Taxi factions owe community members apology over violence
-
Transport Minister Peters condemns spate of taxi-related rapes in Joburg
-
Sibiya maintains Mdluli investigation was legitimate
-
Trial date for coffin assault accused set for June
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.