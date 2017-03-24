Suspect arrested in connection with Rene Roman’s death

A body was found in the suspect’s home on Tuesday and it’s been confirmed it's that of 13-year-old Rene Roman.

CAPE TOWN - Tensions ran high in Lavender Hill on Thursday following the arrest of an alleged child killer.

The suspect was arrested in Stellenbosch.

She’d been reported missing earlier this month.

Lavender Hill community members are outraged that Roman’s alleged killer continued to live among them following her disappearance nearly two weeks ago.

The girl’s body was found under a carpet at the 50-year-old accused’s house.

Her hands and feet were bound.

At a prayer service in support of the Roman family on Thursday night, one resident expressed disbelief.

“We as the community need to stand together and it is what we just did today.”

Another resident added: “I’m telling you, we are not going to leave it here.”

On Thursday afternoon, almost a thousand angry community members tried to attack the suspect who had accompanied detectives to the crime scene.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)