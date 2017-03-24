Jayden Smith’s mother satisfied with killer's sentence
An emotional Chantel Boltman says Sefiro Petersen destroyed her life when he killed her only son.
CAPE TOWN - A Parkwood mother says she’s satisfied with the life sentence handed to her son’s killer.
Ten-year-old Jayden Smith was caught in gang crossfire outside his home in January last year.
The Western Cape High Court on Thursday sentenced a gangster from the area to life behind bars.
She adds her two daughters, ages two and five, miss their brother and often speak of him.
“The one has a resemblance to Jayden and every day I must look at her face and it breaks my heart. She still remembers the shooting and still asks why they killed her Jayden.”
Petersen has also been sentenced for attempted murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
The court heard he’s a member of the Americans gang and has joined the 27s gang since his arrest.
Earlier this week, the court acquitted Petersen’s co-accused Enrico Harrison of all charges.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
