Ramaphosa: Skills development vital for SA’s growth

CENTURION - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says skills development should be at the centre of South Africa’s national agenda.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the National Skills Development Conference in Centurion.

Stakeholders from the higher education and national skills authority are holding a two-day conference to find ways of empowering the youth.

#SkillsConference Ramaphosa: Apartheid policies were designed to deny our people the opportunity and the skills to advance themselves. TK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 24, 2017

Ramaphosa says skills development is vital for South Africa’s growth.

“It’s about the skills and capabilities that will also enable our young people to be active participants and not bystanders or spectators.”

Ramaphosa says the skills conference is aimed at crafting ways of overcoming the devastating legacy of apartheid.

“It’s also about finding particular ways of ending the cycle of poverty.”

#SkillsConference Ramaphosa: Despite the challenges that faces our education system we must find consensus and work together. TK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 24, 2017

The deputy president says if the post-schooling system is to serve the country well, South Africa needs more places and avenues for people to learn.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)