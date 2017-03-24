Ramaphosa: Skills development vital for SA’s growth

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
Go

Ramaphosa: Skills development vital for SA’s growth

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says skills development should be at the centre of South Africa’s national agenda.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the National Skills Conference at St George’s Hotel and Conference Centre in Pretoria. Picture: GCIS.
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the National Skills Conference at St George’s Hotel and Conference Centre in Pretoria. Picture: GCIS.
48 minutes ago

CENTURION - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says skills development should be at the centre of South Africa’s national agenda.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the National Skills Development Conference in Centurion.

Stakeholders from the higher education and national skills authority are holding a two-day conference to find ways of empowering the youth.

Ramaphosa says skills development is vital for South Africa’s growth.

“It’s about the skills and capabilities that will also enable our young people to be active participants and not bystanders or spectators.”

Ramaphosa says the skills conference is aimed at crafting ways of overcoming the devastating legacy of apartheid.

“It’s also about finding particular ways of ending the cycle of poverty.”

The deputy president says if the post-schooling system is to serve the country well, South Africa needs more places and avenues for people to learn.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA