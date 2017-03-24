Pravin Gordhan calls for responsible public officials

The finance minister says when public officials are not committed to growing the institutions and serving people it is time to leave.

JOHANNESBURG – Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan says it is important that state institutions retain their legitimacy and called for responsible public officials.

Last month Gordhan told Parliament that South African Revenue Service (Sars) will collect R30 billion less than projected last year, calling it the largest under-performance since the 2009 recession.

But the Sars boss Tom Moyane says there are reasons for the decline in revenue collection.

Friday at a business meeting at consulting firm Deloitte, Gordhan said growth and revenue at the Sars is very important.

The minister says Sars boss Tom Moyane answers to him just like any other accounting officer.

He was referring to a comment the Sars commissioner made, saying he might seek help from President Jacob Zuma to act as a mediator to restore the relationship between himself and Gordhan.

Without mentioning any names, the finance minister said when public officials are not committed to growing the institutions, and serve people it is time to leave.

“When one finds oneself in a corner of some kind for one reason or another, that leads to one of two things – you ca either own up and say ‘I am having difficulty’ or you can become defensive and engage in all kinds of negative behaviour.”

Gordhan says the relationship between National Treasury and Sars is overstated and overplayed but not unimportant.