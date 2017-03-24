Gordhan: No need for Zuma to intervene in Moyane matter
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan says the relationship between Treasury and the South African Revenue Service (Sars) is overstated and overplayed but not unimportant.
JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan says the relationship between Treasury and the South African Revenue Service (Sars) is overstated and overplayed but not unimportant.
During a breakfast at consulting firm Deloitte's office, Gordhan said public officials must act in a responsible manner and grow the legitimacy of the institutions.
Gordhan says there is no need for President Jacob Zuma to intervene in his work relationship with Sars boss Tom Moyane as he is answerable to him as a minister.
“There’s no need for anybody to intervene. Mr Moyane is the accounting officer and he’s responsible to the minister.”
Moyane has indicated previously that he would approach Zuma to help as a mediator.
Moyane made the announcement during a press briefing last month after an article in the Mail & Guardian, which published 16 confidential letters between Moyane and Gordhan, showing a bad relationship between the two.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Higher Education Dept commissions study into non-payment of fees
-
[LISTEN] How to successfully pass a business from generation to generation
-
Taxi sex assault victim embarks on own investigation
-
Harmony Gold calls for meeting with Amcu over Kusasalethu strike
-
8 Sassa officials arrested & to appear in court over alleged fraud
-
Ramaphosa condemns disruptions at higher education convention
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.