Gordhan: No need for Zuma to intervene in Moyane matter

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan says the relationship between Treasury and the South African Revenue Service (Sars) is overstated and overplayed but not unimportant.

During a breakfast at consulting firm Deloitte's office, Gordhan said public officials must act in a responsible manner and grow the legitimacy of the institutions.

Gordhan says there is no need for President Jacob Zuma to intervene in his work relationship with Sars boss Tom Moyane as he is answerable to him as a minister.

“There’s no need for anybody to intervene. Mr Moyane is the accounting officer and he’s responsible to the minister.”

Moyane has indicated previously that he would approach Zuma to help as a mediator.

Moyane made the announcement during a press briefing last month after an article in the Mail & Guardian, which published 16 confidential letters between Moyane and Gordhan, showing a bad relationship between the two.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)