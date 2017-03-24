N West popular spa cancels night treatments after rape incident
It’s emerged a couple, who was on the way for treatment at the spa, was attacked by four gunmen who also raped the woman earlier this month.
JOHANNESBURG - The Mangwanani African Spa in Hartbeespoort Dam has confirmed that it’s cancelled all its night spa treatments for the safety of its clients.
It’s emerged a couple, who was on the way for treatment at the spa, was attacked by four gunmen who also raped the woman earlier this month.
Police have confirmed to Eyewitness News that a case was opened earlier this month by a couple who was attacked.
The police's Thomas Mofomadi says two suspects were arrested on Thursday, while the other two are still at large.
“Two African males, aged 21 and 25, were arrested on 23 March.”
He says the couple stopped near the Hennops River and were assessing how they would manage to cross the river when the men attacked.
The woman was raped before the four gunmen fled in the couple's vehicle.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Nine suspected truck hijackers arrested in the Vaal
-
UP distances itself from ‘Afrikaans-only’ residence
-
No arrests made in Johannesburg taxi rape case
-
Man wanted in chief justice office burglary hands himself over to police
-
DA councillor facing sexual assault charges denied bail
-
Gwede Mantashe: Andile Lungisa not on NEC meeting agenda
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.