N West popular spa cancels night treatments after rape incident

JOHANNESBURG - The Mangwanani African Spa in Hartbeespoort Dam has confirmed that it’s cancelled all its night spa treatments for the safety of its clients.

It’s emerged a couple, who was on the way for treatment at the spa, was attacked by four gunmen who also raped the woman earlier this month.

Police have confirmed to Eyewitness News that a case was opened earlier this month by a couple who was attacked.

The police's Thomas Mofomadi says two suspects were arrested on Thursday, while the other two are still at large.

“Two African males, aged 21 and 25, were arrested on 23 March.”

He says the couple stopped near the Hennops River and were assessing how they would manage to cross the river when the men attacked.

The woman was raped before the four gunmen fled in the couple's vehicle.

