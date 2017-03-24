Joburg taxi rapes: Second victim battling to get police help

The woman says she boarded the taxi on Oxford Road last Friday and was forced to perform sexual acts on one of the three men inside the vehicle.

JOHANNESBURG – Another victim of a sexual assault in a Johannesburg taxi has told Eyewitness News she clearly remembers the man who attacked her but has battled to get help from police.

A series of attacks in taxis are being investigated by Johannesburg police who are trying to determine if serial rapists are targeting female taxi commuters in the city.

The woman has told Eyewitness News that she did everything in her power to defend herself from her attacker.

“I also had to be street-wise with this guy. I created a story, in fact, I distracted him but I don’t know what I was saying.”

She says she still clearly remembers his face.

“If I must see, I’ll remember exactly that it’s him. The one, I know exactly how he looks because he’s the one that was with the gun and was the one calling the shots.”

The woman says she hopes by telling her story she'll encourage more possible victims to come forward.

The woman says she’s disheartened after finding out that she’s not the only victim.

After discovering that she had no money in her bank account, the men dropped her off in Orlando East in Soweto.

She says she hopes police are working tirelessly to try and arrest the perpetrators as more similar cases are being reported.

“Seeing that it’s not only me, I’m repeatedly telling my husband I don’t care how and what happened to me, it's just that I hope these people can just be caught so that other females don’t through this.”

At the same time, Gauteng Community Safety MEC SizakeleNkosi-Malobane has called on taxi owners to name and shame perpetrators of sexual assaults.

Her department will lead a march on Monday to raise the plight of sexual violence on women.

She says everyone in society must play their part.

“A march around Naturena and Mondeor area to actually highlight the plight of the women that have been victims of this criminal activity but also to mobilise our people, particularly men to join us in the fight against these animals.”

PETERS TO ACT TOUGH

Transport Minister Dipuo Peters has condemned a spate of taxi-related rapes and sexual assaults in Johannesburg and has vowed that the owners of any taxis being used by the perpetrators will be dealt with harshly if it emerges that they are registered operators.

Several women have come forward explaining how they've been picked up by men driving a grey or white minibus taxi and attacked.

Peters has promised taxi commuters in Johannesburg that the perpetrators will be found and brought to book.

“In the event we find that the vehicle used to commit the crimes was an operator that is licensed, we’ll deal with that particular individual.”

Peters says her department will cooperate with the police, who are trying to determine if serial rapists posing as taxi operators are targeting women in the city.

Two women have spoken to Eyewitness News about their ordeals, in the hope that more victims will come forward.

One of the victims was raped in the back of a taxi in front of her ten-year-old son during a four-hour ordeal, while the other was forced at gunpoint to perform oral sex on her attacker.

Nkosi-Malobane has held a meeting with taxi associations in Johannesburg, following reports of a string of sexual assaults on women by taxi drivers.

Nkosi-Malobane has called on more victims to come forward and report the crimes.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)