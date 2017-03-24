Harmony Gold calls for meeting with Amcu over Kusasalethu strike

Earlier this week, seven branch leaders were suspended after they were found to be organising an illegal strike.

JOHANNESBURG - Harmony Gold says it is hoping the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) will respond to its calls for a meeting so negotiations can begin to end a strike at the Kusasalethu mine in Carletonville.

On Thursday about 1,500 workers went on strike but it’s still unclear what their demands are. However, there has been speculation that the action is as a result of major suspensions made by mine management.

Earlier this week, seven branch leaders were suspended after they were found to be organising an illegal strike.

Forty others have also been suspended in connection with a sit-in at the mine earlier this year.

Harmony Gold's Marian van der Walt says attempts to meet with Amcu’s leadership were made, however, there was no response.

“Despite various attempts to secure a meeting at various specific times, at the end of the day no meeting took place. No employees reported for the night shift last night. I believe the Amcu leadership has agreed to some sort of a meeting with management.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)