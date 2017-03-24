Golden Arrow keeps an eye on Delft, Nyanga after bus stoned

It's not yet clear if the stoning is related to ongoing deadly tensions between taxi groups in the Nyanga and Delft areas.

CAPE TOWN – Golden Arrow Bus Services says it will continue to keep an eye on its bus services in the Nyanga and Delft communities.

A bus was stoned at the Nyanga terminus earlier this week.

The driver was injured and had to be taken to hospital.

It's not yet clear if the stoning is related to ongoing deadly tensions between taxi groups in the Nyanga and Delft areas.

The bus service's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said: “Golden Arrow can confirm that no incident has been reported in Nyanga or Delft, either yesterday or today. We are still keeping a close eye on things. In Delft we are still diverting through a small part of Main Road.”