Go

Gibson called up to England squad for World Cup qualifier

Gibson replaces the injured Chris Smalling, who played in England's 1-0 defeat by Germany in a friendly in Dortmund on Wednesday

Ben Gibson. Picture: Twitter: @bengibson1993
Ben Gibson. Picture: Twitter: @bengibson1993
one hour ago

LONDON – England manager Gareth Southgate has called up uncapped Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson for Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Lithuania at Wembley, the English FA said on Friday.

Gibson replaces the injured Chris Smalling, who played in England's 1-0 defeat by Germany in a friendly in Dortmund on Wednesday and has returned to his club Manchester United for treatment.

Fellow centre back Gary Cahill, who captained the side in Germany, is suspended for the Lithuania game and has also left the training camp.

Gibson, 24, has never won a senior cap for England, but played for the Under-21s under Southgate.

