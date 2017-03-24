Gibson called up to England squad for World Cup qualifier
LONDON – England manager Gareth Southgate has called up uncapped Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson for Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Lithuania at Wembley, the English FA said on Friday.
Gibson replaces the injured Chris Smalling, who played in England's 1-0 defeat by Germany in a friendly in Dortmund on Wednesday and has returned to his club Manchester United for treatment.
Unbelievable honour to be called up to the England squad. Very proud moment for me and my family ❤️ thanks everyone 👌🏻 #comeonEngland— Ben Gibson (@bengibson1993) March 24, 2017
Fellow centre back Gary Cahill, who captained the side in Germany, is suspended for the Lithuania game and has also left the training camp.
Gibson, 24, has never won a senior cap for England, but played for the Under-21s under Southgate.
