Fransman bites back at Mantashe’s ‘sell ice-cream’ statement

CAPE TOWN – Suspended African National Congress (ANC) Western Cape chairperson Marius Fransman has hit out at the party's secretary general Gwede Mantashe, accusing him of bullying activists.

The latest war of words between the two comes after Fransman defended Andile Lungisa, the ANC's chairperson in Nelson Mandela Bay, who's been asked to step down from the position.

The pair's rocky relationship has taken a turn for the worst over the last year, with Fransman accusing Mantashe of pushing him out.

The ousted ANC WC leader has lashed out at the secretary general who's leading a call for Lungisa to step down over what he calls a destruction of integrity.

Fransman says Mantashe has brought dishonour to the position.

He claims the secretary general is protecting party members who have either been convicted of crimes or are facing charges in court.

Fransman mentions Boland secretary Jonton Snyman who was found guilty of fraud, and provincial secretary Faez Jacobs who's accused of assaulting a former ANC staffer.

In an interview with eNCA, Mantashe has apparently told Fransman to “go sell ice-cream”.