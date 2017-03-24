Durban residents warned as firefighters battle warehouse blaze
Paramedics are calling on residents in surrounding areas to seek medical help if they have trouble breathing.
JOHANNESBURG - As firefighters continue to battle a massive blaze at a Durban warehouse, paramedics are calling on residents in surrounding areas to seek medical help if they have trouble breathing.
A huge black cloud of smoke has blanketed several suburbs in KwaZulu-Natal as a result of the fire which broke out earlier on Friday.
WATCH: Fire at Durban warehouse
Two people were injured, one of them a firefighter. They have been taken to hospital for further treatments.
Strong winds are fanning the flames, making dousing efforts increasingly difficult for emergency services.
Netcare 911’s Chris Botha said: “We asked people if they’re affected by the smoke to get out of its path. And if they have any breathing difficulties to contact their nearest hospital or Netcare 911 number so we can send medical assistance to them.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
