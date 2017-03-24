DA to await judgment in councillor’s sexual assault case

The Clanwilliam councillor was arrested earlier this week in connection with an incident involving a 13-year-old girl.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will wait until the conclusion of a court case against a councillor accused of sexually assaulting a minor in Clanwilliam before taking action against the man.

The councillor will face sexual assault charges in the Clanwilliam Magistrates Court on Friday.

He was arrested earlier this week in connection with an incident on Sunday involving a 13-year-old girl.

The DA has indicated it will let the law take its course and will only act if there’s a guilty verdict.

The party's Western Cape spokesperson Anneke Scheepers said: “The DA views sexual assault in an extremely serious light and will act severely against any of its members found guilty of it. However, at this stage, the councillor is innocent until proven guilty.”

The African National Congress has called on locals to rally behind the complainant and wants the court to deny bail.

