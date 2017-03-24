Correctional Services tackles TB in prisons
The Department of Correctional Services says it is committed to fighting tuberculosis through its healthcare programme at South African prisons.
Friday marks World TB Day.
The department says to date, the TB cure rate at correctional centres stands at 82.7%.
The department’s Singabakho Nxumalo says this has been made possible by the screening of all offenders when they're admitted to prison.
“TB is among the programmes that we do not compromise. The right to life is very important and all offenders are entitled to that particular right. So we cannot be at fault when it comes to treatment.”
It's #WorldTBDay!#Tuberculosis, the world’s top infectious disease killer, claims 5,000 lives each day https://t.co/FuNA4D8PKb #EndTB pic.twitter.com/ulA0MNvwVo— WHO (@WHO) March 23, 2017
#Tuberculosis is a curable disease that kills 4,900 people each day, which is more than 3 people every minute #WorldTBDay #WTBD2017 pic.twitter.com/lwXzHWCUKr— MSF International (@MSF) March 24, 2017
On #WorldTBDay, my SandArt with message "Leave no one behind,TB call to action" at Puribeach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/PntvKy9JRp— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 24, 2017
