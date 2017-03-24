Cata: Taxi factions owe community members apology over violence
The association has been at war with some operators from the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) over the past few weeks.
CAPE TOWN – The Delft Taxi Association (DTA) says factions owe community members an apology for the ongoing taxi violence.
Tensions reached a climax last week when a taxi driver was shot and killed near the Delft South taxi rank.
When Eyewitness News visited Delft main road on Thursday, several police vehicles were in the area, blocking the section leading to the Delft South taxi rank.
Frustrated community members also blockaded roads to stop warring taxi drivers from driving between houses.
Resident Chandre Scholtz says taxi drivers have been endangering the lives of community members.
“We had to run out with the children while the people were shooting outside and it’s not right as they’re now trying to block roads and that’s wrong. Why don’t the police patrol through the main road?”
DTA chairperson Nazeem Daniels says all taxi associations involved in the feud owe the community an apology.
“We need to go to the community and apologise to them big time. It doesn’t matter which side was right or wrong but we owe that to the community this time.”
Cata and DTA have been in ongoing discussions facilitated by the South African National Taxi Council.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
