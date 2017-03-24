Popular Topics
Go

ANC NEC to discuss land expropriation

ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe says the NEC meeting will focus three main themes land, crime and racism.

ANC NEC meeting in Irene on 24 March 2017. Picture: Masa Kekana/EWN
21 minutes ago

IRENE – African National Congress secretary general Gwede Mantashe says the party’s national executive committee (NEC) will discuss practical ways to address the land issue.

Mantashe was speaking on the sidelines of the NEC meeting in Irene on Friday afternoon.

He says the gathering will focus three main themes land, crime and racism.

While some committee members have been outspoken about expropriating land without compensation, the motion to adjust policy was rejected by the party along with the Democratic Alliance.

Mantashe however says members are unified on the matter.

Timeline

