ANC NEC to discuss land expropriation

ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe says the NEC meeting will focus three main themes land, crime and racism.

IRENE – African National Congress secretary general Gwede Mantashe says the party’s national executive committee (NEC) will discuss practical ways to address the land issue.

Mantashe was speaking on the sidelines of the NEC meeting in Irene on Friday afternoon.

#ANCNEC Meeting underway in Irene. SG Gwede Mantashe says the focus is on; land, racism and crime. @MasaKekana pic.twitter.com/fdN3Ogjn6Q — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 24, 2017

While some committee members have been outspoken about expropriating land without compensation, the motion to adjust policy was rejected by the party along with the Democratic Alliance.

Mantashe however says members are unified on the matter.