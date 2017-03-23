Zuma decides on JSC representatives
Eyewitness News has learnt that President Zuma has now decided who he wants to represent him on the Judicial Service Commission.
JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has learnt that President Jacob Zuma has now decided who he wants to represent him on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).
President Zuma wants Advocate Thandi Norman SC, Sifiso Msomi and Advocate Thabani Masuku to join the commission.
Under the Constitution, the president may designate four people to represent him on the commission, but he has to consult with the leaders of the parties in Parliament first.
The commission is holding its next meeting in two weeks’ time where it will discuss Zuma's nomination of Judge Raymond Zondo to the position of deputy Chief Justice.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Woman in Spur altercation not pressing charges
-
Sibiya: I knew Richard Mdluli case would ruin my career
-
DTI: SA can't afford to lose capacity in poultry sector
-
[WATCH LIVE] Memorial service for legendary actor Joe Mafela
-
[LISTEN] Eldorado Park activist: Mob justice out of hand
-
Minibus taxi rape victim gets trauma counselling
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.