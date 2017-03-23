Zuma: Access to water, sanitation can create positive economic development

President Jacob Zuma says there are measures that can be implemented to alleviate this situation.

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma says access to water and sanitation by the poor has the potential to create positive economic and social development - especially on the continent.

The president was speaking at the World Water Summit in Durban on Wednesday.

He says there are measures that can be implemented to alleviate this situation.

“Water infrastructure, investments valuing water, catalysing change, everyday partnership and international cooperation as well as creating better human settlements and data.”

On the continent, the southern African region has been battling a drought which has hiked prices and threatened food security.

Zuma says the newly launched UN 2017 World Water Development report paints a bleak picture and will require world leaders to urgently prioritise access to water and sanitation.

He says the report highlights that only 147 countries have met the sustainable development goals on drinking water and sanitation.

“And to inspire commitment to an urgent call for action by world leaders to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.”

