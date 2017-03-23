Zuma: Access to water, sanitation can create positive economic development
President Jacob Zuma says there are measures that can be implemented to alleviate this situation.
JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma says access to water and sanitation by the poor has the potential to create positive economic and social development - especially on the continent.
The president was speaking at the World Water Summit in Durban on Wednesday.
He says there are measures that can be implemented to alleviate this situation.
“Water infrastructure, investments valuing water, catalysing change, everyday partnership and international cooperation as well as creating better human settlements and data.”
On the continent, the southern African region has been battling a drought which has hiked prices and threatened food security.
Zuma says the newly launched UN 2017 World Water Development report paints a bleak picture and will require world leaders to urgently prioritise access to water and sanitation.
He says the report highlights that only 147 countries have met the sustainable development goals on drinking water and sanitation.
“And to inspire commitment to an urgent call for action by world leaders to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.”
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
Bodies of Strand drowning victims recovered
-
Four men to appear in court for being possession of drugs worth R10m
-
Forensic pathologist gives details on Lekita Moore's wounds
-
Parly committee says Aarto demerit system needs to be refined
-
Man involved in Spur altercation advised to undergo anger management
-
Joe Mafela memorial to be about laughter and celebration
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.