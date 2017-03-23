Zille to meet with DA's Breytenbach over colonialism tweets
Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has stated that her tweets, suggesting the legacy of colonialism had some positives, have been taken out of context.
CAPE TOWN - A meeting between Western Cape Premier Helen Zille and Democratic Alliance (DA) officials this weekend will determine whether or not she will face disciplinary proceedings over her tweets about colonialism.
Last week, Zille tweeted that the legacy of colonialism was not only negative.
She later apologised, denying the tweets were in defence of colonialism.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane says he referred Zille’s tweets on colonialism to the Federal Legal Commission, as they may have violated the party’s social media policy for public representatives.
DA Federal Caucus Chairperson James Selfe says Zille will meet the chairperson of the commission Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach on Saturday.
“Advocate Breytenbach will prepare her report stating whether or not disciplinary proceedings should be started against Zille and that decision will be taken by the federal executive.”
Zille has stated that her tweets, suggesting the legacy of colonialism had some positives, have been taken out of context.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
Joe Mafela memorial to be about laughter and celebration
-
Police release man linked to Chief Justice's office burglary
-
Joburg woman raped in taxi in front of her son
-
WC Transport Dept considers shutting down Delft taxi rank
-
Actvist group plans to fight City of CT over Tafelberg site sale
-
[Cartoon] Poephol With A Taste For Strife
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.