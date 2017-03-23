Zille to meet with DA's Breytenbach over colonialism tweets

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has stated that her tweets, suggesting the legacy of colonialism had some positives, have been taken out of context.

CAPE TOWN - A meeting between Western Cape Premier Helen Zille and Democratic Alliance (DA) officials this weekend will determine whether or not she will face disciplinary proceedings over her tweets about colonialism.

Last week, Zille tweeted that the legacy of colonialism was not only negative.

She later apologised, denying the tweets were in defence of colonialism.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says he referred Zille’s tweets on colonialism to the Federal Legal Commission, as they may have violated the party’s social media policy for public representatives.

DA Federal Caucus Chairperson James Selfe says Zille will meet the chairperson of the commission Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach on Saturday.

“Advocate Breytenbach will prepare her report stating whether or not disciplinary proceedings should be started against Zille and that decision will be taken by the federal executive.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)