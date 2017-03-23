WC councillor bust for alleged sexual assault of a minor
The DA member was arrested on Wednesday at his office in the West Coast District Municipality building in Clanwilliam.
CAPE TOWN - A councillor in the West Coast has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.
The Democratic Alliance member, whose name is known to Eyewitness News, was arrested on Wednesday at his office in the West Coast District Municipality building in Clanwilliam.
The details around the incident are unclear but it's believed the complainant is known to the man.
The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “We can confirm that a suspect in a sexual assault case was arrested on 22 March and will appear in court on 24 March. The alleged incident happened on 19 March and was reported at Clanwilliam Police Station.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
