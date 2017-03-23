UP Afrikaans-only res: 'We are within the Constitution'
De Goede Hoop Koshius' Janli Sonntag says since UP did away with Afrikaans being the main medium of communication, the residence is there to protect the language.
JOHANNESBURG – A private residence at the University of Pretoria (UP) which caters only for Afrikaans students says it has the right to protect and preserve the Afrikaans language and its people.
As part of its application process, a student has to write an essay on why they believe the Afrikaans language and culture should be protected.
De Goede Hoop Koshius' co ordinator Janli Sonntag says since UP did away with the language being the main medium of communication, the residence is there to protect it.
“It’s our constitutional right to get an education in all 11 languages, but at UP it’s only in English. Afrikaans is an official language, we are within the Constitution and De Goede Hoop is promoting and developing a language.”
The university has distanced itself from the residence.
