Uber introduces real-time ID for drivers

CAPE TOWN – Uber has debuted its biometric safety technology in South Africa called Real-time ID.

If proven successful it will be rolled-out to the rest of the continent.

The feature, which verifies registered drivers, comes in the wake of reports of some users being attacked, kidnapped and raped by bogus Uber drivers.

General Manager for Uber Sub-Saharan Africa Alon Lits says they are always looking at enhancing safety.

“We have introduced real-time identity check, which means at random intervals when drivers log on to the application they will be prompted to take a selfie while they use their phone. This picture that they take will be validated against the picture that we have on file.