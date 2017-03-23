Uber introduces real-time ID for drivers
The feature, which verifies registered drivers, comes in the wake of reports of some users being attacked, kidnapped and raped by bogus Uber drivers.
CAPE TOWN – Uber has debuted its biometric safety technology in South Africa called Real-time ID.
If proven successful it will be rolled-out to the rest of the continent.
The feature, which verifies registered drivers, comes in the wake of reports of some users being attacked, kidnapped and raped by bogus Uber drivers.
General Manager for Uber Sub-Saharan Africa Alon Lits says they are always looking at enhancing safety.
“We have introduced real-time identity check, which means at random intervals when drivers log on to the application they will be prompted to take a selfie while they use their phone. This picture that they take will be validated against the picture that we have on file.
More in Local
-
Over R1.6bn overspend projected for Gauteng Health
-
‘Generations' studio to be named after Joe Mafela
-
UP Afrikaans-only res: 'We are within the Constitution'
-
Taxi alliance: Aarto out of sync with reality
-
Suspected attacker killed on Roodepoort farm
-
Man (50) arrested after decomposed body of Rene Roman found
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.