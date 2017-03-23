SABC praises Mafela for fulfilling broadcaster’s mandate

Friends, family, colleagues and the general public gathered at the Johannesburg Theatre to celebrate Joe Mafela’s life.

JOHANNESBURG THEATRE - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has praised late actor Joe Mafela for being able to fulfil the broadcaster’s mandate by educating, informing and entertaining South Africans.

SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago has been speaking at Mafela’s memorial service at the Johannesburg Theatre where friends, family, colleagues and the general public gathered to celebrate his life.

Mafela died in a car crash on the M1 last Saturday.

#JoeMafelaMemorial Veteran/living legends actors lead by Welcome Msomi have gathered on stage to pay homages to Joe.KG pic.twitter.com/OUmt44Hz0u — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 23, 2017

Kganyago says Mafela’s influence will not be forgotten.

“As people might know that the SABC does three things in its mandate; entertain, inform and educate. Mafela was contributing to all three of them.”

He says classic shows involving Mafela are still in demand.

“All the programmes that he did for us, which are still be aired on our platform, are still being watched my many South Africans.”

Another public memorial will be held on Monday and the late actor will be laid to rest next Wednesday.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)