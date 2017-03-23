Public Protector assessing Numsa theft complaint against RAF
The Public Protector’s spokesperson Oupa Segalwe says the office has been notified about the complaint.
JOHANNESBURG – The office of the Public Protector is assessing whether a case lodged by National Union of Metalworkers Union of South Africa (Numsa) against the Road Accident Fund has merit.
Numsa announced on Monday that it had lodged a case relating to the fund’s R8 billion in debt.
The Public Protector’s spokesperson Oupa Segalwe says the office has been notified about the complaint.
“In the main, the complaint is about what Numsa alleges is the level of theft on the part of the RAF and how it allegedly impacts on the RAF’s ability to discharge its functions.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
MEC: Baby's death during social welfare strike should be wake-up call
-
Minibus taxi rapes: Police scrutinising CCTV footage for leads
-
ANC calls for Zille to be axed over colonialism tweets
-
Motlanthe: Electing young people to lead is the right move for ANC
-
Pandor: Graft, theft of public resources hindering realisation of free education
-
Bodies of Strand drowning victims recovered
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.