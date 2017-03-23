Popular Topics
Public Protector assessing Numsa theft complaint against RAF

The Public Protector’s spokesperson Oupa Segalwe says the office has been notified about the complaint.

Public Protector logo. Picture: Supplied
Public Protector logo. Picture: Supplied
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The office of the Public Protector is assessing whether a case lodged by National Union of Metalworkers Union of South Africa (Numsa) against the Road Accident Fund has merit.

Numsa announced on Monday that it had lodged a case relating to the fund’s R8 billion in debt.

The Public Protector’s spokesperson Oupa Segalwe says the office has been notified about the complaint.

“In the main, the complaint is about what Numsa alleges is the level of theft on the part of the RAF and how it allegedly impacts on the RAF’s ability to discharge its functions.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

