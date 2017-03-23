Police release man linked to Chief Justice's office burglary

Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane praised the investigation team at a briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday.

PRETORIA – One of the three men the police arrested for alleged links to the burglary at the office of the Chief Justice has been released without being charged, while the two others appeared in court on charges unrelated to the crime.

Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane praised the investigation team at a briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday where he announced the arrest of three suspects.

Thieves made off with 15 computers from the offices in Midrand early on Saturday morning the equipment has not yet been recovered.

Given Msimanga and Bigboy Yose face several charges, including possession of an unlicensed firearm but none of them relate to the theft at the office of the Chief Justice.

A fourth person may hold the key.

Phahlane didn’t provide any further details about this man but he does share a surname with one of the suspects.

“Mr Nkosinathi Msimanga’s valuable information will assist in the recovery of the IT equipment stolen.”

The suspects are expected to apply for bail next week.

BASELESS CLAIMS

Phahlane has criticised people for making what he calls “baseless and unsubstantiated claims” about the burglary at the office of the Chief Justice after suggestions emerged that the State Security Agency may have been involved in the crime.

The lieutenant general made the comments at the briefing.

Phahlane has called on people to be responsible when making comments on serious matters like the burglary at the office of the Chief Justice.

“Making baseless and unfounded allegations against any individual or leaders in government is not helpful during the course of investigation of crimes.”

The police have called on a man named Nkosinathi Msimanga to come forward with information.

“Further interviewing of those who were arrested have revealed the identity of a person with critical information required to solve the crime and the recovery of the stolen IT equipment.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)