Police clarify arrested pair’s link to Chief Justice burglary
The police says the two suspects who appeared in court have been linked to the theft by their detailed knowledge of the crime.
PRETORIA - The police have clarified that the two suspects who appeared in court on charges unrelated to the burglary at the office of the Chief Justice have been linked to the theft by their detailed knowledge of the crime.
Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane announced the arrest of three people on Wednesday, but only two appeared in court and were charged with unrelated crimes.
Charges were dropped against the third person.
Burglars broke into the office of the Chief Justice in Midrand on Saturday morning and made off with 15 computers containing sensitive information.
The police’s Athlenda Mathe says police investigations led detectives to a residence where they found the suspects, who after being questioned were then linked to the burglary at the office of the Chief Justice.
“There are somehow implicated and linked to the crime on the basis of their knowledge of the burglary. And even though they were not directly there at the scene, they sat with information and were at the house of the person who we believe has valuable information.”
She says the investigation is continuing and Given Msimango and Bigboy Yose may now be charged with the burglary.
Mathe reiterated the call for another man, Nkosinathi Msimango, who is believed to have crucial information about the crime, to report to a police station.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
