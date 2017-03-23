Ontlametse Phalatse fulfils bucket list wish to meet Zuma

President Jacob Zuma has met with one of two South African girls living with the rare genetic disorder, progeria.

Seventeen-year-old Ontlametse Phalatse requested to meet with the president for her birthday as part of her bucket list of wishes.

Progeria has symptoms resembling aspects of aging which are manifested at a very early age.

President Zuma met with Phalatse on Thursday at his home in Pretoria, he says during their private conversation they discussed what her interests are.

“We discussed many things including my passion, which is education. I have a trust and foundation. I’m very honoured to meet her.”

Phalatse says she was excited to meet the president.

“I’m just excited to be here… I’m really blessed.”

Phalatse's birthday is on Saturday.

