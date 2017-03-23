Joburg woman raped in taxi in front of her son
The three men in the taxi also forced her to hand over her ATM card and pin number and withdrew money from her account several times.
JOHANNESBURG – A Johannesburg woman has spoken out about her hours-long rape ordeal in the back of a taxi in front of her young son, saying she hopes her story will encourage other victims to come forward.
The woman has told Eyewitness News how she and her 10-year-old child boarded a taxi on Ontdekkers Road on Sunday morning before she was held at gunpoint and raped inside the vehicle.
She says she hopes that by speaking about the incident, she can encourage other victims to come forward, and potentially help prevent more attacks.
The woman has told Eyewitness News how her young son was told to lie face down on the floor of the taxi as she was raped on the back seat.
“Then I could not imagine the whole time that I was there was praying that they wouldn’t even touch him.”
She says she kept thinking of how her son would be affected by the ordeal.
The woman says the incident lasted for four hours.
“I didn’t like what happened to me and I don’t think any of us is okay with that.”
She says she hopes police will act decisively and her attackers will be arrested.
“Sometimes is feels like our justice system is not there for us.”
Police have confirmed they are investigating a rape case and several other similar incidents.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
