Jayden Smith’s killer handed life sentence

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
Go

Jayden Smith’s killer handed life sentence

The 10-year-old boy was caught in the crossfire of gang violence outside his home in Parkwood more than a year ago.

FILE: Scores of people outside the Wynberg magistrates court opposing bail for Jayden Smith's alleged killers.Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN.
FILE: Scores of people outside the Wynberg magistrates court opposing bail for Jayden Smith's alleged killers.Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN.
47 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – A Parkwood gangster has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 10-year-old Jayden Smith.

The boy was caught in the crossfire of gang violence outside his home in Parkwood more than a year ago.

His father was wounded in the shooting.

Convicted murderer Sefiro Petersen has also been handed sentences amounting to 26 years for various convictions, including attempted murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

These sentences will run concurrently with the life sentence for the murder of 10-year-old Jayden Smith.

The boy's mother Chantel Boltman cried and hugged her husband as the sentences were read out in court.

Boltman says the family finally has some closure.

"I feel very relieved and overjoyed. It’s just that I want justice for my son, that’s all."

Petersen's co-accused Enrico Harrison has been acquitted on all charges.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA