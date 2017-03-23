Jayden Smith’s killer handed life sentence
The 10-year-old boy was caught in the crossfire of gang violence outside his home in Parkwood more than a year ago.
CAPE TOWN – A Parkwood gangster has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 10-year-old Jayden Smith.
His father was wounded in the shooting.
Convicted murderer Sefiro Petersen has also been handed sentences amounting to 26 years for various convictions, including attempted murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
These sentences will run concurrently with the life sentence for the murder of 10-year-old Jayden Smith.
The boy's mother Chantel Boltman cried and hugged her husband as the sentences were read out in court.
Boltman says the family finally has some closure.
"I feel very relieved and overjoyed. It’s just that I want justice for my son, that’s all."
Petersen's co-accused Enrico Harrison has been acquitted on all charges.
