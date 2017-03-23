‘Government alone cannot support all students’
The Higher Education Department says it believes the Ikusasa Financial Aid Scheme blueprint will help in addressing NSFAS shortfalls.
JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Higher Education and Training says that while it believes funding for poor students is feasible in South Africa, it is uncertain whether it is possible for all students.
It has made submissions at the fees commission of inquiry into higher education and training.
The department says it believes the newly piloted Ikusasa Financial Aid Scheme blueprint will help in addressing the shortfalls of the current government student funding system, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).
Department deputy director-general Diane Parker told the commission government cannot alone support all students in need of financial aid.
Parker says NSFAS is facing challenges and the funding models proposed by the Ikusasa Financial Aid Programme will alleviate the pressure on the scheme.
The programme makes a number of recommendations aimed at addressing the current funding crisis faced by poor and the so-called missing middle students.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
