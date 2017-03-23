‘Generations' studio to be named after Joe Mafela
The 75-year-old actor was killed in a car accident on the M1 highway in Johannesburg last Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) studio where Generations - The Legacy is filmed is set to be renamed the Joe Mafela Studio to acknowledge the contribution made by the late actor to television in the country.
Celebrities and fellow actors have gathered at the Johannesburg Theatre where he is being remembered and celebrated.
#JoeMafelaMemorial Veteran/living legends actors lead by Welcome Msomi have gathered on stage to pay homages to Joe.KG pic.twitter.com/OUmt44Hz0u— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 23, 2017
Generations - The Legacy Executive Producer Mfundi Vundla, who created the long-running television soapie, says Mafela is one of the actors who contributed to the SABC’s entertainment successes.
“Joe Mafela built the SABC. He brought audiences to the SABC.”
He has also announced how they plan to honour the late actor.
“Federico Fellini had a studio where he worked all the time and after he passed on the studio was renamed after him. So Studio 5 must be called Joe Mafela Studio.”
#JoeMafelaMemorial Executive Producer of Generations,Mfundi Vundla shares memories of Joe.KG— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 23, 2017
Mafela’s funeral will be held next Wednesday.
