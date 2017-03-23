Four men to appear in court for being possession of drugs worth R10m
The suspects were travelling from Johannesburg to Cape Town, when officers found mandrax tablets in their vehicles.
CAPE TOWN – Four men will appear in the Colesbrrg Magistrates Court on Thursday after they were arrested for being in the possession of drugs worth an estimated R10 million.
The men were apprehended earlier this week, during a police operation on the N1 highway.
The suspects were travelling from Johannesburg to Cape Town when officers found mandrax tablets in their vehicles.
Northern Cape police’s Olebogeng Tawana says: “We’ll continue to uproot and destroy all the nest of all those who are dealing in drugs in our country. We condemn in strongest terms, those who are transporting drugs, they will face the full might of law.”
