Delft community members block roads amid taxi violence

Taxi drivers told Eyewitness News they’ve all been on edge since last week’s fatal shootings.

Police block the section leading to a Delft taxi rank. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
Police block the section leading to a Delft taxi rank. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
51 minutes ago

DELFT - Delft community members have blocked roads to try to keep out warring taxi drivers.

Police are maintaining a visible presence.

A taxi driver was shot dead in the area last week and another was shot and killed in Philippi East a day later.

A police vehicle, a nyala and other law enforcement vehicles are stationed at Eindhoven taxi rank in Delft’s main road.

Taxi drivers told Eyewitness News they’ve all been on edge since last week’s fatal shootings.

Further down the road several police vehicles are blocking the entry to the Delft South taxi rank.

Community members say more shootings took place on Thursday morning, but police have denied this, saying a taxi was stoned and damaged.

Palm Road resident Sweetness Sibabalwe says the community is blocking roads to stop the violence.

“Delft is not safe. There’s a lot of shooting that prevents our people from going to work and it endangers our children.”

Police say they will maintain a strong presence in the area.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

