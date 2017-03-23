Delft community members block roads amid taxi violence

Taxi drivers told Eyewitness News they’ve all been on edge since last week’s fatal shootings.

DELFT - Delft community members have blocked roads to try to keep out warring taxi drivers.

Police are maintaining a visible presence.

A taxi driver was shot dead in the area last week and another was shot and killed in Philippi East a day later.

#WCTaxiViolence Residents in Suburban are angry about the taxi unrest as it's putting their lives in danger. @MoniqueMortlock pic.twitter.com/64GLtL8ft7 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 23, 2017

A police vehicle, a nyala and other law enforcement vehicles are stationed at Eindhoven taxi rank in Delft’s main road.

Further down the road several police vehicles are blocking the entry to the Delft South taxi rank.

Community members say more shootings took place on Thursday morning, but police have denied this, saying a taxi was stoned and damaged.

#WCTaxiViolence In Palm street, community members have closed the roads to keep warring taxi drivers out. MM pic.twitter.com/rNn3mv579r — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 23, 2017

Palm Road resident Sweetness Sibabalwe says the community is blocking roads to stop the violence.

“Delft is not safe. There’s a lot of shooting that prevents our people from going to work and it endangers our children.”

Police say they will maintain a strong presence in the area.

#WCTaxiViolence Police & metro police vehicles at Eindhoven taxi rank in Delft where taxi violence has been on-going. MM pic.twitter.com/BRHgttfJhS — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 23, 2017

