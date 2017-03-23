De Kock an injury concern for third Test
Proteas wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock was sent to hospital for scans on the injury to his right index finger.
WELLINGTON - Quinton de Kock is a doubt for South Africa for this week's third and final Test against New Zealand after the wicketkeeper suffered a finger injury during the eight-wicket victory over the hosts last week.
De Kock, whose belligerent knock of 91 in a 160-run partnership with Temba Bavuma swung the second Test at the Basin Reserve, was sent to hospital for scans on the injury to his right index finger.
The 24-year-old missed training on Wednesday and team officials told reporters in Hamilton that a decision on whether he played would not be made until Friday.
Uncapped Heinrich Klaasen could take the gloves for the match at Seddon Park, which starts on Saturday.
South Africa lead 1-0 after their victory in Wellington and the rain forecast for the first four days of the Hamilton Test could hamper New Zealand's hopes of saving the series.
More in Sport
-
[WATCH] South Africa takes gold, silver and two bronze at Special Olympics
-
Uefa considers squad limits, transfer market changes
-
Germany’s Podolski crowns farewell with stunning winner over England
-
Four SA athletes scoop medals at Special Olympics World Winter Games
-
Thabo Rakhale’s girlfriend withdraws assault charges
-
Ferguson urges Manchester United to aim for Europa League glory
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.