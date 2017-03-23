De Kock an injury concern for third Test

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
Go

De Kock an injury concern for third Test

Proteas wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock was sent to hospital for scans on the injury to his right index finger.

FILE: South Africa’s batsman Quinton de Kock. Picture: AFP.
FILE: South Africa’s batsman Quinton de Kock. Picture: AFP.
43 minutes ago

WELLINGTON - Quinton de Kock is a doubt for South Africa for this week's third and final Test against New Zealand after the wicketkeeper suffered a finger injury during the eight-wicket victory over the hosts last week.

De Kock, whose belligerent knock of 91 in a 160-run partnership with Temba Bavuma swung the second Test at the Basin Reserve, was sent to hospital for scans on the injury to his right index finger.

The 24-year-old missed training on Wednesday and team officials told reporters in Hamilton that a decision on whether he played would not be made until Friday.

Uncapped Heinrich Klaasen could take the gloves for the match at Seddon Park, which starts on Saturday.

South Africa lead 1-0 after their victory in Wellington and the rain forecast for the first four days of the Hamilton Test could hamper New Zealand's hopes of saving the series.

Timeline

More in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA