Coal Transportation Forum heads to court over IPPs
The forum brought traffic to a halt in Pretoria earlier this month when about 100 truck drivers drove slowly into the city.
PRETORIA - The Coal Transportation Forum has approached the High Court in Pretoria to interdict government from implementing its independent power producers (IPP) programme.
Members handed over a memorandum of demands at the Union Buildings. They believe the IPP programme will result in job losses in the sector.
The Coal Transportation Forum’s Mary Phadi says they received a letter from President Jacob Zuma acknowledging their concerns and demands and were referred to various departments for negotiations.
But she says while that process is underway, it appears the IPP programme is going ahead.
“While we’re in the process of engaging, Eskom is signing these IPPs. We therefore filed with the High Court against Eskom, the Department of Public Enterprise, the Department of Energy and Treasury seeking the review of implementation of these IPPs.”
Phadi says the forum has the support of the unions in the coal sector.
