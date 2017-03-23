CGE slams ‘defensive’ taxi council following rape incidents
Santaco has blamed the police for failing to inform it about rape cases, but the Commission for Gender Equality says taxi operators have a bigger role to play.
JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for Gender Equality has criticised the South Africa National Taxi Council (Santaco) for being too defensive following a number of taxi rape incidents.
Three men driving two white and grey quantum taxis have been involved in robbing and raping women around Johannesburg.
Santaco has blamed the police for failing to inform it about such cases, but the commission says taxi operators have a bigger role to play.
Gender commissioner Mbuyiselo Botha says Santaco has a responsibility to assist commuters with identifying the correct public taxis.
“It’s important for commuters not to use defensive mechanism.”
The Chapter 9 Institution says it is assisting police in how to work with rape victims.
Botha, however, says it’s unfortunate that the police’s reaction in dealing with rape cases is very slow.
“There are instances were women have always been let down by investigative work.”
Police says they are following several leads including ATM footage.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.