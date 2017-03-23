Popular Topics
CGE slams ‘defensive’ taxi council following rape incidents

Santaco has blamed the police for failing to inform it about rape cases, but the Commission for Gender Equality says taxi operators have a bigger role to play.

FILE: Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService.
FILE: Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService.
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for Gender Equality has criticised the South Africa National Taxi Council (Santaco) for being too defensive following a number of taxi rape incidents.

Three men driving two white and grey quantum taxis have been involved in robbing and raping women around Johannesburg.

Santaco has blamed the police for failing to inform it about such cases, but the commission says taxi operators have a bigger role to play.

Gender commissioner Mbuyiselo Botha says Santaco has a responsibility to assist commuters with identifying the correct public taxis.

“It’s important for commuters not to use defensive mechanism.”

The Chapter 9 Institution says it is assisting police in how to work with rape victims.

Botha, however, says it’s unfortunate that the police’s reaction in dealing with rape cases is very slow.

“There are instances were women have always been let down by investigative work.”

Police says they are following several leads including ATM footage.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

