Boy (15) shot and killed in Hanover Park

CAPE TOWN - A 15-year old boy was shot and killed on Thursday morning in Hanover Park.

The Community Policing Forum (CPF) says the teenager was targeted by two gangsters wearing school uniforms.

It’s understood the shooters are known to the local school pupils, but no arrests have been made.

The CPF's Ebrahim Abrahams said: “Apparently he took his sister half-way to school and while he was seating near a shop alleged gangsters fatally shot him.”

