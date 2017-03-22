Zuma: World leaders must prioritise access to water & sanitation

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
Go

Zuma: World leaders must prioritise access to water & sanitation

President Jacob Zuma says the newly launched UN 2017 World Water Development report paints a bleak picture.

President Jacob Zuma officially opens the World Water Day Summit and Expo at the Durban International Convention Centre. Picture: GCIS.
President Jacob Zuma officially opens the World Water Day Summit and Expo at the Durban International Convention Centre. Picture: GCIS.
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma says the newly launched UN 2017 World Water Development report paints a bleak picture and will require world leaders to urgently prioritise access to water and sanitation.

Zuma was speaking in his capacity as the chairperson of the UN High Level Panel on Water at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre in Durban.

Wednesday also marks World Water Day and a two-day summit around access and sustainability will continue until Friday.

On the continent, the southern African region has been battling a drought which has hiked prices and threatened food security.

Zuma says the report highlights that only 147 countries have met the sustainable development goals on drinking water and sanitation.

“And to inspire commitment to an urgent call for action by world leaders to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA