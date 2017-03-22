Zuma: World leaders must prioritise access to water & sanitation
President Jacob Zuma says the newly launched UN 2017 World Water Development report paints a bleak picture.
JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma says the newly launched UN 2017 World Water Development report paints a bleak picture and will require world leaders to urgently prioritise access to water and sanitation.
Zuma was speaking in his capacity as the chairperson of the UN High Level Panel on Water at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre in Durban.
Wednesday also marks World Water Day and a two-day summit around access and sustainability will continue until Friday.
2.6 billion people have gained access to improved drinking water sources since 1990 but 663 million people are still without #WorldWaterDay pic.twitter.com/uqBcRYenO8— WHO (@WHO) March 22, 2017
On the continent, the southern African region has been battling a drought which has hiked prices and threatened food security.
22 March is #WorldWaterDay Let's limit the discharge of untreated wastewater to advance sustainable growth https://t.co/AIPpg6GEHj pic.twitter.com/R0NBISIYbJ— UNESCO (@UNESCO) March 22, 2017
Zuma says the report highlights that only 147 countries have met the sustainable development goals on drinking water and sanitation.
“And to inspire commitment to an urgent call for action by world leaders to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.”
Today is #WorldWaterDay! The health and productivity of a nation depends on access to safe water and sanitation https://t.co/AT8pqsK8td pic.twitter.com/orF1RGTxOJ— WHO (@WHO) March 22, 2017
Edited by Zamangwane Shange
