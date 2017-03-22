Spur trying to identify customers involved in heated altercation

Sunday’s argument between a white man and a black woman was captured on video which has since gone viral, sparking public outrage.

JOHANNESBURG – Restaurant chain Spur says it’s trying to identify the customers who were involved in a heated argument in Oakdene at The Glen Mall, in southern Johannesburg.

Sunday’s argument between a white man and a black woman was captured on video which has since gone viral, sparking public outrage.

The incident was sparked by both patrons blaming the other's children of bullying.

The man, who threatened to hit the woman and shoved a table in front of children, has now been banned from all Spurs around the country.

WARNING: The video below contains strong language

And there we wer having lunch at spur at the Glen mall and this is what happened... Posted by Lebohang Mabuya on Monday, 20 March 2017

Spur CEO Pierre van Tonder says the company will examine footage of the altercation and once the man has been identified, he will not be allowed to enter any of their establishments.

Van Tonder says it’s unfortunate that both parents behaved the way they did in full view of their children.

He says they are looking at training staff on how to deal with such incidents involving customers.

“We’ve a certain situation where we’ve actually got to train them to make sure that they are sensitized to the fact that we’ve people in our society that behave like this. I actually don’t know how do you train people to do that sort of thing?”

Spur says it does not condone any forms of violence against children and women.

When all this happened, there was no sign of the restaurant manager, with only a few waiters who tried to move the man away from the woman.

People sitting next to the lady and her kids stood up to the man and tried to separate him but he came back to push the table, a move which incensed the woman.

The woman could also be heard saying “just because I’m black you think you can attack me”.

