Spur trying to identify customers involved in heated altercation
Sunday’s argument between a white man and a black woman was captured on video which has since gone viral, sparking public outrage.
JOHANNESBURG – Restaurant chain Spur says it’s trying to identify the customers who were involved in a heated argument in Oakdene at The Glen Mall, in southern Johannesburg.
Sunday’s argument between a white man and a black woman was captured on video which has since gone viral, sparking public outrage.
The incident was sparked by both patrons blaming the other's children of bullying.
The man, who threatened to hit the woman and shoved a table in front of children, has now been banned from all Spurs around the country.
WARNING: The video below contains strong language
And there we wer having lunch at spur at the Glen mall and this is what happened...Posted by Lebohang Mabuya on Monday, 20 March 2017
Spur CEO Pierre van Tonder says the company will examine footage of the altercation and once the man has been identified, he will not be allowed to enter any of their establishments.
Van Tonder says it’s unfortunate that both parents behaved the way they did in full view of their children.
He says they are looking at training staff on how to deal with such incidents involving customers.
“We’ve a certain situation where we’ve actually got to train them to make sure that they are sensitized to the fact that we’ve people in our society that behave like this. I actually don’t know how do you train people to do that sort of thing?”
Spur says it does not condone any forms of violence against children and women.
#spurvideo #Spur— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) March 21, 2017
Ladies & Gentlemen, this is Lebohang Mabuya who stood up against the bully at Spur
Imbokodo ✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/9Gj8FJciIa
Brother man in the stripped tshirt in the #SpurVideo stood up to protect a sister 👏🏾👏🏾 We see and appreciate you. Ndoda emadodeni #Spur— Miss Rala (@TheShortMess) March 21, 2017
She stood her ground 👊🏾, however the fact that no one came to her defense shows how some turn a blind eye to racism and abuse #SpurVideo— Koketso R Sachane (@KoketsoSachane) March 21, 2017
Today we salute the ONLY man #RedStripedShirt that went 2 defend lady being bullied #SpurVideo #BlackTwitter pls find him for us #SAHero pic.twitter.com/i1Kuiu1uRj— South African Heroes (@SA_Heroes) March 21, 2017
When all this happened, there was no sign of the restaurant manager, with only a few waiters who tried to move the man away from the woman.
People sitting next to the lady and her kids stood up to the man and tried to separate him but he came back to push the table, a move which incensed the woman.
The woman could also be heard saying “just because I’m black you think you can attack me”.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
Maimane: DA will never support glorification of colonialism or apartheid
-
Cops maintain strong presence in Worcester amid gang violence
-
Phahlane to give details on probe into burglary at Chief Justice's office
-
Zuma again assures social grants will be paid on 1 April
-
Rights group takes City of Joburg to court over cleanup incident
-
PAC recommits to Sharpeville ideals
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.