Spur altercation ‘not a racist incident’
Spur says the recent aggressive confrontation between a white man and a black woman at one of its restaurants was an act of anger.
JOHANNESBURG - Spur says the recent aggressive confrontation between a white man and a black woman at one of its restaurants in the south of Johannesburg was not a racist incident but rather an act of anger.
Video footage of Sunday’s altercation has gone viral on social media, prompting calls for action.
In the video the man can be seen shaking a table at which Lebohang Mabuya and a group of young children are seated for a birthday party at The Glen in Oakdene.
The man threatened to hit Mabuya, and both parents then hurl expletives at each other in full view of the children.
Spur CEO Pierre van Tonder says he’s since received information of other incidents in the North West, indicating that the man in question has a track record of bullying.
Van Tonder says he has reliably been informed that the white man is alleged to have anger management issues and suggests that he undergoes programmes to help him with his predicament as it has no place in the democratic South Africa.
“The man has some challenges and doesn’t understand where we are in South Africa as a nation. He must catch up with the programme.”
Van Tonder warns patrons to respect one another in all their eateries or else face swift actions against them.
“We reiterate that any situation in the store whether it’s security or misconduct by patrons it will be dealt with in a very speedy fashion.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
