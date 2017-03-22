Postmortem to be carried out after body found in Lavender Hill

The deceased’s hands and feet had been bound. No arrests have been made at this stage.

CAPE TOWN – A postmortem will be carried out on the body of a woman found in Lavender Hill.

The body was discovered wrapped in a carpet on Tuesday.

The police’s Frederick van Wyk says: “Anyone with information about this murder are requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Mazel Dlamini on 084 312 4472 or Crime Stop 08600 10111.”