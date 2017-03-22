Phahlane urges man with information on Chief Justice burglary to come forward
The acting National Police Commissioner made the call at a briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday where he announced the arrest of three suspects linked to the crime.
PRETORIA – Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane has made a public appeal for a specific person they believe has information about the location of the computers stolen at the office of the Chief Justice, to come forward.
The lieutenant general made the call at a briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday morning where he announced the arrest of three suspects linked to the crime.
Thieves broke into the Midrand offices on Saturday morning and stole 15 computers containing sensitive information, including the personal details of the country's judges.
Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane says after being questioned, the three suspects revealed the identity of a person who may have critical information required to solve the crime and locate the stolen computers.
"The South African Police Service is calling upon Mr Nkosinathi Msimango who was in the vicinity of Mamelodi on the day of the arrests and who has valuable information and insight into the commission of this crime."
Phahlane has asked the man to approach the investigators or the nearest police station.
He says police have already recovered unlicensed firearms, fake IDs and the vehicle believed to be the getaway car.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
[LISTEN] CT companies urged to introduce flexible hours to reduce traffic
-
Don’t pick up hitchhikers, police warn motorists
-
Slow down in CPI rate was expected, says analyst
-
[LISTEN] Three lessons we can learn from CT water crisis
-
Pirates’ Thabo Rakhale arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend
-
Public memorial to be held for Joe Mafela
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.