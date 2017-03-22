Popular Topics
Phahlane urges man with information on Chief Justice burglary to come forward

The acting National Police Commissioner made the call at a briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday where he announced the arrest of three suspects linked to the crime.

FILE: SAPS acting National Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
FILE: SAPS acting National Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
one hour ago

PRETORIA – Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane has made a public appeal for a specific person they believe has information about the location of the computers stolen at the office of the Chief Justice, to come forward.

The lieutenant general made the call at a briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday morning where he announced the arrest of three suspects linked to the crime.

Thieves broke into the Midrand offices on Saturday morning and stole 15 computers containing sensitive information, including the personal details of the country's judges.

Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane says after being questioned, the three suspects revealed the identity of a person who may have critical information required to solve the crime and locate the stolen computers.

"The South African Police Service is calling upon Mr Nkosinathi Msimango who was in the vicinity of Mamelodi on the day of the arrests and who has valuable information and insight into the commission of this crime."

Phahlane has asked the man to approach the investigators or the nearest police station.

He says police have already recovered unlicensed firearms, fake IDs and the vehicle believed to be the getaway car.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

