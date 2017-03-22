Four SA athletes scoop medals at Special Olympics World Winter Games
The team dominated the figure skating competition on Tuesday night, taking gold, silver and two bronze.
GRAZ - Four South African athletes have just taken medals at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria.
The team dominated the figure skating competition on Tuesday night, taking gold, silver and two bronze.
The Special Olympics boasts 2,700 athletes with intellectual disabilities from 106 countries competing in nine disciplines.
For these World Winter Games, South Africa has athletes competing in floorball, floor hockey, figure and speed skating.
Bianca Basson has taken gold at this year's Special Olympic World Winter Games. Stepping up to the podium, a smile runs across her face as she receives her medal, later throwing her hands into the air in celebration.
This is her best performance ever according to her coach Glena Slabbert. Basson, a usually chatty girl, is strangely quiet, enjoying her moment of glory from her view from the top.
Along with her on the podium is young Thato Serepedi who took bronze in the same division.
Joanne Cowley, standing confidently on the box, bends to receive her bronze medal, a small grin sneaking on to her face momentarily. She raises a pair of upwardly-turned thumbs for the snapping cameras, mouthing something through her smile to a member of the crowd.
Slabbert says it takes months of work to reach this level and she is extremely proud of all her team.
"I'm thrilled for my skaters, I just wanted them to get out there and perform and wow, four medals is awesome-awesome!"
Slabbert says that considering how little time her athletes have on the ice, they exceeded all expectation.
"They only have an hour a week these skaters, compared to other countries that might have two to three hours a week they've done brilliantly, they've outdone themselves."
This year was one for women as all those who competed from South Africa took a medal.
WATCH: SA turns heads at the 2017 Special Olympics
More in Sport
-
Thabo Rakhale’s girlfriend withdraws assault charges
-
Ferguson urges Manchester United to aim for Europa League glory
-
Bottas out to make the most of dream chance at Mercedes
-
Pirates’ Thabo Rakhale arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend
-
IOC’s Fredericks to remain on IAAF council during probe – Coe
-
SA brings A-game against hockey competition favourites
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.