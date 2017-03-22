Fires in Table Mountain National Park on the rise

The Table Mountain National Park's fire department recorded 24 blazes between February and March this year, from 11 in the same period last year.

CAPE TOWN - South African National Parks (SANParks) says February and March have seen a marked increase in the number and intensity of wildfires in the Table Mountain National Park.

The park has cited several reasons for the spike, including unfavourable weather conditions and severe drought in the Western Cape.

In February and March last year, the Table Mountain National Park's fire department recorded 11 vegetation fires. There were 24 blazes over the same period this year.

GALLERY: Western Cape firefighting efforts and the aftermath

SANParks spokesperson Merle Collins says most of the vegetation fires were started by people, either deliberately or through negligence.

“Some left their camp or cooking fires unattended, people don’t properly dispose their cigarette buds or discharge fireworks often with malicious intent.”

Due to the increase in blazes the price tag attached to firefighting operations with aerial resources has also skyrocketed and amounts to more than R3 million for 2016/2017.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)