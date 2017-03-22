Fires in Table Mountain National Park on the rise
The Table Mountain National Park's fire department recorded 24 blazes between February and March this year, from 11 in the same period last year.
CAPE TOWN - South African National Parks (SANParks) says February and March have seen a marked increase in the number and intensity of wildfires in the Table Mountain National Park.
The park has cited several reasons for the spike, including unfavourable weather conditions and severe drought in the Western Cape.
In February and March last year, the Table Mountain National Park's fire department recorded 11 vegetation fires. There were 24 blazes over the same period this year.
GALLERY: Western Cape firefighting efforts and the aftermath
SANParks spokesperson Merle Collins says most of the vegetation fires were started by people, either deliberately or through negligence.
“Some left their camp or cooking fires unattended, people don’t properly dispose their cigarette buds or discharge fireworks often with malicious intent.”
Due to the increase in blazes the price tag attached to firefighting operations with aerial resources has also skyrocketed and amounts to more than R3 million for 2016/2017.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
ANC: There's overwhelming support to press ahead with land expropriation
-
Zim riot police force media to leave MDC briefing
-
Cele won't answer questions on changes in KZN political killings task team
-
Warnings of possible taxi strike on Monday in WC
-
All 3 of CT’s desalination plants finally up and running
-
Two killed, five wounded in series of shootings in Mitchells Plain
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.